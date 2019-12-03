Vidyut Jammwal Movies That Are A Must-watch For Every Action-film Lover

Vidyut Jammwal's much-awaited movie, Commando 3 saw many delays with regards to its release date finally released on November 29. Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal, Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma, and Angira Dhar saw a stable weekend at the box office thus crediting this patriotic movie to have found his ground collecting 15-20 crores till now, according to film critic Taran Adarsh. Commando 3 was also credited as being the best Commando part in the franchise with regards to the box office collection, according to the number cruncher and analyst Taran Adarsh. Here are the top movies of Vidyut that shouldn't be missed if one loves action-packed films.

Vidyut Jammwal best movies

Force

Vidyut Jammwal made his debut with 2011 Telugu film Shakti, entered Bollywood as an antagonist in Force starring John Abraham in the lead. He has since worked in Tamil, Telugu films but it was with Commando that the actor was seen as a hero. Being from out of the industry, it is a big thing that Vidyut turned the movie into the Commando franchise.

Commando

Vidyut Jammwal is the star and the USP of the Commando franchise as the complete movie runs on the shoulders of the main protagonist played by Vidyut. Vidyut had made his name in the Bollywood and for India as the first actor who doesn't use any ropes or cables and performs all the stunts in his movies by himself. This requires a lot of talent and hard work and there are very few Bollywood who perform their stunts by themselves, this includes names like Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar as well, who are also known to do maximum stunts by themselves. Commando: A One Man Army released in 2013 and starred Pooja Chopra and Jaideep Ahlawat in the main leads.

Junglee

Junglee is the family action-adventure film based on the forest, poachers, and removing the wrong from right. the movie gained huge attention as it was directed by the American filmmaker Chuck Russell. The movie was mostly appreciated by children due to its screenplay and content. Junglee bagged two awards at the Jackie Chan International Film Week in China for Best Action Sequence Choreographer and Special Jury Prize: for Best Action Family Film as well.

Vidyut Jammwal News: Upcoming movies

Reportedly, Vidyut Jammwal is preparing for a Bollywood movie on the Indian mythology, Mahabharata. The saga will apparently feature Abhishekh Bachchan, Mouni Roy along with Vidyut Jammwal and others in pivotal roles. The Commando star will also be seen in Faruk Kabir's Khuda Haafiz. On the other hand, the lead actor Adah Sharma who graced the Commando franchise as Bhavna Reddy will be seen in Soham Shah's next directorial titled Jhagdaloo featuring Tara Sutaria in the lead as well, although there is no official confirmation as of yet.

