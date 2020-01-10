Viineet Kumar Films Releasing In 2020: Aadhaar, Tryst With Destiny, And Others

Viineet Kumar, who impressed the moviegoers as the vigilant boxer Shravan in Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz, reportedly had his own share of struggles before making a name for himself in the film industry. He, who came to Mumbai for a competition, won the competition and Mahesh Manjrekar's attention, who offered him his first Bollywood film, Pitaah. After which, he did some small-time roles in movies like Hatyar, Chain Khulii Ki Main Kulii, among others. Viineet Kumar seems to be in a happy space, with releases like Saand Ki Aankh and Bard Of Blood bringing in attention and love from the audiences. Here is a list of upcoming movies of Viineet Singh.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar Look Stunning At The Saand Ki Aankh Success Party

Upcoming movies of Viineet Kumar

Aadhaar

The Suman Ghosh directorial, starring Viineet Kumar and Saurabh Shukla in the lead, reportedly narrates the story of a common man, who gets involved in a bureautic red tape scam. Viineet Kumar's movie was reportedly screened at the 21st Mumbai Film Festival, 2019, where the movie won accolades and appreciation from the audience. Besides MAMI, the movie was reportedly also screened at Busan International Film Festival. Pic credits: IMDb.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 50 Days Of Saand Ki Aankh With An Emotional Post, See Pic

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The movie, starring Janhavi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, will reportedly narrate the real-life story of Indian Air Force Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma, is reportedly in the post-production stage, and will reportedly hit the screens soon.

Tryst With Destiny

The Prashant Nair directorial will reportedly feature Suhasini, Viineet Kumar, and Geetanjali Thapa. The movie, currently in production, will reportedly feature four short stories that will tackle the different issues that occurred during the Independence. The movie, to be produced by Drishyam Films, will reportedly hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Best Movies Of 2019: From 'Saand Ki Aankh' To 'Bala'

Also Read | Thiruttu Payale 2 Remake: Urvashi Rautela, Viineet Kumar Singh Star

(Promo Image Courtsey: Viineet Kumar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.