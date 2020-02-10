Actor Vijay Summoned By Income-Tax Department Over Tax Evasion Charges

After actors like Rashmika Mandanna and producers of the Telugu film industry, Vijay became the latest to come under the radar of the Income Tax Department. The latest updates inform that the I-T sleuths have issued summons to Tamil actor just after raiding his properties in connection with the declaration of profits of his last film Bigil which grossed around Rs 300 crores worldwide. According to a news agency, the charges leveled are of tax evasion and his links with financer Anbu Chezhiyan.

Income Tax Department summons Tamil actor Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan. — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

A few days back, four major Tamil film industry players were under the I-T scanner, including AGS Group with AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment in collaboration. According to a press statement issued by the I-T Department, all of them are associated with the recent film, Bigil.

READ: Vijay Greeted With Cheers On 'Master' Sets After I-T Raids & BJP Protests; Watch

The raids were conducted in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group and Rs 77 crore was seized by the I-T officials in the raids at the Chennai and Madurai properties of a film financier named Anbu Chezhian. The department also stated that estimated concealment would go over Rs 300 crore. About the ‘prominent actor’ referring to Vijay in the statement, the department stated that his remuneration for acting in the movie is a ‘subject matter of investigation’.

READ: Thalapathy Vijay, Deverakonda & Other South Indian Stars In The Best Outfits This Week

Not the first time

This is not the first time that the Income Tax has raided Vijay's properties. Ahead of the release of Puli, also starring late Sridevi, in 2015, his residence was raided. He had denied the allegations of tax evasion at that time and no incriminating evidence was found. Meanwhile, fans of Vijay trended #WeStandWithVijay on Twitter with over 2 lakh tweets.

Without @actorvijay We Are Nothing !! We Are United For Him Millions Of Hearts For Him 🤘 Avara Thodanum Nenachaley Tamil Naadu Naasthi 👍



Direct Warning to Those Who Enquiring Him 😇#WeStandWithVIJAY — T V F ™ (@TVFOfficial) February 5, 2020

READ: Allu Arjun Celebrates His Film's Success Wearing Vijay Devarakonda's Special Gift

READ: Thalapathy Vijay Is All Set To Join The Team Of 'Master' As Shoot Resumes In Neyveli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.