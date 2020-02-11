Vijay Shares First Non-promotional Tweet In 3 Years Amid I-T Lens, Celebs Give Thumbs Up

Vijay is not known to be among the most social media-savvy celebrities. One glance at the Tamil superstar’s Twitter handle is enough to know that in close to three years, his only posts have been for promotional purposes, sharing posters or videos of his movies. However, the Sarkar star broke the norm by sharing a rare selfie with his fans amid the scrutiny on him by the Income Tax Department.

Vijay on Monday shared a selfie with fans who had gathered at Neyveli, the shooting location of his next Master. The actor conveyed his gratitude to the locals of the area and his supporters, as it seemed that he finished the shooting schedule.

Here’s the post

Celebrities like Hansika Motwani, Khushbu Sundar, Aju Varghese and Iswarya Menon gave a thumbs up to his post.

The Mersal star’s post comes at a time when the location becoming a topic of controversy over the last few days.

The I-T officials had landed at the sets of the movie in Neyveli on February 5. Vijay then joined them to his residence where raids allegedly took place over his remuneration for Bigil. While Rs 77 crore, belonging to a film financier was seized in the raids, Vijay’s role in the row was termed as ‘subject matter of investigation’ by the department.

As per reports, he has also been summoned by the I-T department over alleged tax evasion.

Moreover, the Bharatiya Janata Party too had protested against the shooting being held at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC). They had stated that the location was ‘highly secured, dangerous’ since it came under a mining belt.

Vijay’s last non-promotional tweet was back in January 2017 and that had also come during a controversy. He had then backed the practice of Jallikattu in a video while demanding #JusticeforJallikattu.

Meanwhile, earlier, Vijay being greeted with cheers as he waved at them after the I-T raids had also made headlines a few days ago.

