Vijay Sethupathi Has A Short Reponse To All The Rumours Post IT Raids

Actor Vijay Sethupathi opened up about the income tax raids on actor Vijay and the producers of Bigil. The actor took to Twitter to lash out about all the rumours that are going around with regards to these IT raids. The actor shared the message in English.

Vijay Sethupathi asks people to 'get a life'

Sethupathi titled his message as 'Key truths behind IT raids on Vijay'. Vijay shared some pointers related to the rumours on the IT raids. These pointers show all the rumours that are spreading regarding the raids.

The note suggested that the top movie stars from the Tamil film industry were conspiring all the wealthy Christian missionaries and are planning to convert the film fraternity to Christianity. The note also included the rumours that Sethupathi is a part of this weird conspiracy.

Vijay, at the end of the note, added that all these rumours are just a tip of the iceberg. He also added that more skeletons will be out in the coming days and will surprise everyone. The actor had only one thing to say to all these rumours. He wrote his message in Tamil, which said 'Get a life'.

Sethupathi is also a part of the movie Master, which stars Vijay. Vijay was taken from the sets of this film from Neyveli to his Chennai residence by the income tax investigators. According to an article in a leading news portal, the IT officials shared a release where they claimed that a large number of property documents, promissory notes, and post-dated cheques were found. They also shared that the concealment is likely to exceed ₹ 300 Crores.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram

