Vijay Deverakonda Learns Martial Arts In Thailand For His Next Action-entertainer

Popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for his forthcoming movie, to be directed by Puri Jagannath. The forthcoming movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, is reportedly a high-octane thriller, which also features Charmme Kaur in a pivotal role. The movie, tentatively titled VD10, is produced by Dharma Productions, and will reportedly be a multi-lingual movie. Here is all you need to know about the movie.

Check out the pictures of Vijay Deverakonda from the sets of VD10:

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover's Teaser To Be Out Tomorrow

The forthcoming movie will reportedly mark the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda. If the reports are to go by, the Puri Jagannath directorial will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam language respectively. The movie reportedly has a strong supporting cast consisting of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles. A recent media report claims that Vijay Deverakonda is on a strict diet to prepare for the role in the movie. Reportedly, he is spending a considerable amount of time in the gym, working on his body and strength. According to several media reports, the popular actor also flew to Thailand to learn mixed Martial Arts and different fight forms for the role in the movie.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Teaser Promises Emotional Journey

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover. The upcoming movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Rashi Khanna, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on February 14, 2020.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Doesn't Want To Work With Ajith Or Rajinikanth; Find Out Why

Apart from the romantic film, Vijay also has a multi-lingual in his kitty. The movie, reportedly titled Hero will feature Vijay Deverakonda and Malavika Mohanan in the lead. The Anand Annamalai directorial is reportedly in the pre-production phase.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Appreciates Ravi Teja In The 'Disco Raja' Teaser On Social Media

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.