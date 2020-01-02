Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover's Teaser To Be Out Tomorrow

Vijay Deverakonda who has starred in many hits such as Pelli Choopulu, Mahanati and Dear Comrade, came to prominence thanks to his portrayal of the angry lover in Arjun Reddy. According to reports, the teaser of his upcoming film titled World Famous Lover will be out tomorrow. Here are all the developments that have taken place so far:

World Famous Lover teaser to release on January 3, 2020, at 4.30 pm

The first look of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover was released earlier in 2019. After the first look of World Famous Lover was released, Vijay also released a new poster of the film. The poster features all the female actors starring in the movie. However, it is not the stills from the poster, but a teary-eyed Vijay Deverakonda that will melt your hearts. The reports also mention that the teaser for World Famous Lover will launch on January 3, 2020. Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and announced the official timings of World Famous Lover’s teaser launch.

More about World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover is an upcoming South Indian film starring Vijay Deverakonda. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite will share the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for World Famous Lover. K Kranthi Madhav will helm the film and KA Vallabha will produce it.

More about Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is an actor who is known for his works in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut with Nuvvila. He came to prominence post his performance in the 2017 film Arjun Reddy. Some of his notable works include Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati and Dear Comrade.

