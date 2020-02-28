Vijay Deverakonda's Fan Did This To Show Her Love For The Actor

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda rose to fame after his role in 2017 film Arjun Reddy. The actor's performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda undoubtedly became the heartthrob of the Indian film industry appreciated for his acting.

Vijay Deverakonda has earlier revealed that his fans have called him 'Rowdy' every time he does something different. Vijay Deverakonda has also started using the term Rowdy for himself just like his fans do. Recently, one of his ardent fans has done something unbelievable to show her immense love for the Arjun Reddy actor.

Vijay Deverakonda's massive fan took to her social media account to share a picture of her brand new car. To show her love for Vijay Deverakonda, this fan has painted her Audi R7 in toxic green. Not just that, the one thing that grabbed everyone's attention is the number plate of this car. The number plate of this fan's car saying I love ROWDY, on the number plate, the LOVE is represented using a heart symbol.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Asked To Refund Remuneration Following 'World Famous Lover' Debacle?

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda 'warmly' Welcomes Ananya Panday To The South Indian Film Industry

Check out the picture here

The picture is shared by actor, producer Charmme Kaur who will be featuring in Vijay Deverakonda's next film VD10.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover. The film released on Valentine's Day this year. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda was sharing the screen space with two actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite. The film World Famous Lover received a fantastic response from the audience. Vijay Deverakonda's next film VD10 has gone on floors in the month of January. The film is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions. The filming of VD10 was held in Mumbai.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'World Famous Lover' Sees A Decline In Its Box-Office Collection

Also Read: 'World Famous Lover' Starring Vijay Deverakonda Disappoints With Its ₹8.6 Cr Collection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.