Vijay Raaz Not Allowed On 'Sherni' Sets Till ICC Probe Is Out; Actor Returns To Mumbai

Vijay Raaz has returned to Mumbai without finishing Vidya Balan's movie Sherni amid molestation charges. The actor was arrested by the Gondia Police on Monday after a woman crew member filed a report against him the previous night. He was granted the bail the same day but was not allowed on film’s set till the matter is being investigated.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Vijay Raaz arrested

Mid Day reported that even though Vijay Raaz was granted bail in the harassment case filed by a woman crew member, the producer and director of the film set up an Internal Complaints Committee. This has been done in order to probe the matter as film producer Vikram Malhotra and director Amit Masurkar wanted to assure a safe workplace for women. The media portal reported that a source revealed to them that Vijay Raaz left for Mumbai on Tuesday after he was granted bail and he didn't return to the hotel where he had been put up.

Reportedly, the film shoot was halted on Tuesday but was resumed on Wednesday. The media portal reported that Vijay Raaz had two scenes left, but still was not allowed to complete his part in the film. This was done for Abundantia Entertainment's zero-tolerance policy for workplace harassment.

Reportedly, the makers shall decide on the punitive action that will be taken against Vijay Raaz after the ICC gives their verdict. The shooting of the film was halted on Wednesday but was resumed the next day. Reportedly, the filmmakers are trying to complete the shoot of the film by the weekend.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Sherni cast

Sherni is an upcoming film starring Vidya Balan in the lead role and Vijay Raaz in a key role. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar and is set to release in the year 2021. The film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

Vijay Raaz to be seen in a Netflix series

Vijay Raaz was recently seen in the role of a government officer in Shoojit Sircar's OTT film Gulabo Sitabo and now is ready to make his debut on a digital platform as a leading character. He expressed this while speaking to an entertainment portal. He then added that he will be seen in a lead role in the yet-untitled series which will be directed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.