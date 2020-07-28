'Why Wouldn't They Buy One For Me?': Vijay Varma On Flak Received By 'Gully Boy' Makers

Vijay Varma, last seen in Ranjan Chandel's Bamfaad, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about Gully Boy sweeping various awards at multiple award functions and the controversy surrounding the same. He said that rumours of makers buying Gully Boy's awards are baseless. Vijay Varma funnily asked that if all Gully Boy's awards were bought for money, wouldn't the team buy him one too because he believes the team loves working him.

Vijay Varma further said that one person's opinion must not be considered the final word. He exclaimed that Gully Boy connected with the audience due to its universal appeal. So, Gully Boy winning several awards doesn't seem odd. Interestingly, the whole debate surrounding the issue started after Kangana Ranaut's recent interview with Republic Media Network.

Zoya Akthar, the director of the film too seemed upset with Kangana's claim of buying awards. She expressed her discomfort in a recent media interview with an online portal.

Also Read | Vijay Varma Opens Up About Nepotism Debate And His Bond With 'Yaara' Co-stars

Vijay Varma in Gully Boy

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, narrates the tale of a streetside rapper in Mumbai. The Zoya Akhtar-directorial also featured actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amrutha Subhash, Vijay Raaz, and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. Vijay Varma essayed the part of Moeen Arif, a drug peddler under the cloak of a mechanic. Vijay Varma was appreciated for his performance in the film.

Gully Boy released in 2019 reportedly collected Rs 238 crores worldwide at the box office. Interestingly, the movie marked Vijay Varma's first association with Zoya Akhtar, who cast him again in a Netflix anthology. Vijay Varma was cast alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Zoya Akthar's segment in the Netflix Anthology.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shows 'Chhichhore' Smashed 'Gully Boy'; Asks Police To Probe 'flop' Verdict

Also Read | Bollywood Movies Around Poverty; Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy', Rajkummar's 'Citylights' & More

Vijay Varma's movies

Vijay Varma will soon be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara. The movie, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, and Vijay Verma in the lead, narrates the tale of friendship. The Vijay Varma starrer was on the racks reportedly for three years. However, the forthcoming movie is getting an exclusive online release on OTT platform Zee5. The film will premiere on July 30, 2020.

Also Read | ''Dil Bohot Bada Hai': Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Co-star Siddhant Wishes Him On Birthday

Besides the upcomer, Vijay Varma has Hurdang in his kitty. The movie starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Varma in the lead, is reported to be a film based on a social cause. The forthcoming movie is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.