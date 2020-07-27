'A Suitable Boy' Premieres On BBC And Earns The Love Of Fans

Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy premiered on BBC One and has gotten tremendous praise from fans who watched the series. The series is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s popular novel. A Suitable Boy features actors Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles. The premier was loved by fans and they took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the series. Several fans did critique the accent of the actors. However, for the most part, people praised the series and the beautiful story that it managed to tell through its powerful storytelling.

A Suitable Boy premieres on BBC and gets appreciated by fans

Sujoy Ghosh wrote a tweet appreciating the series after watching the first episode. He wrote that he loved the first episode and added that it was nicely done. The director later went on to praise the cast and said that they have won his heart. Several fans posted similar comments in which they appreciated the series and the story behind it. The fans were also in awe of Tabu and Ishaan Khatter’s acting as they praised the entire cast of the series as well. Fans also tried to draw comparisons with the book from which the series has been adapted and said that the series managed to remind them of the novel.

really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. dil khush ho gaya. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 26, 2020

Maybe UK ain't that bad... i get to watch A Suitable Boy before everyone else pic.twitter.com/TTUQKlk56e — Tribhanga 🌺 (@FanaaForKajol) July 26, 2020

Really enjoyed the first instalment of A Suitable Boy. Read the book years ago so nice to be reminded. Sunday night is a treat once again. #ASuitableBoy — Lucy (@artymystery) July 26, 2020

However, some fans had mixed feelings when it came to dialogues and the accent of certain actors. However, fans still continued to praise the actors for their commendable performances despite minor issues as pointed out by fans. One thing that all fans agreed on was that the series was visually stunning. Several fans went on to praise the cinematography and the amazing style in which the series managed to transport the viewer into a different timeline. People showered praises due to the resemblance the series had with the book and thus reminded fans about the time when they had first read the book.

A Suitable Boy will be available on Netflix for India and the rest of the world. However, the release date of the series has not been decided yet by the makers of the series. The series will see a huge group of talented actors like Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Vinay Pathak, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Ranvir Shorey, and many others.

