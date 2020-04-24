Vijay Varma’s Hilarious Post Will Relate To Your Inner Couch Potato; Take A Look

Vijay Varma made his debut with Bedabrata Pain’s critically acclaimed film, Chittagong. Since then, he has been a part of several films like Pink, Gully, Boy, Super 30 etc. The actor is currently quarantining inside his house due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vijay Varma recently shared a hilarious tweet with his fans.

Vijay Varma’s tweet with his fans

Vijay Varma recently took to social media to tweet how his quarantine days look like. The actor shared a picture of himself lying down on the couch. In the picture, he was wearing a floral black t-shirt.

However, it was Vijay Varma’s caption that was the real winner. He captioned the picture as “They say couples start looking like each other right? Here’s a prime example. Me and my couch”. He was referring to the floral pattern on his couch being similar to the pattern on his T-shirt.

Take a look at Vijay Varma’s post here:

They say couples start looking like each other right? Here’s a prime example. Me and my couch. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Bnbmr69RaY — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) April 23, 2020

Vijay Varma’s post proves that even Bollywood actors are similar to us during this lockdown period. Lazying around, snacking, finding hilarious and interesting things to do around the house is the new timetable for everyone including actors. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, has been spending his time by taking himself on a movie run.

Vijay Varma was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. He donned the role of Akhtar Lahori in the film. Baaghi 3’s performance at the box office was adversely affected as many theatres had started shutting down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers were even in talks to re-release the film but have now decided to release Baaghi 3 on digital platforms instead.

