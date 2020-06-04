Vikas Khanna Describes Dish Named After Sonu Sood, Says 'it Has All Elements Of India'

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna spoke fondly of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in his super-exclusive interview with Republic TV on Thursday morning and hailed him for the wonderful work that he has been undertaking for the cause of migrant workers. In fact, Khanna had recently collaborated with the Dabangg actor to ensure that the migrant workers and labourers who have to travel across the country to reach home are well fed along the way. The Michelin star chef is so impressed by Sood's relentless work that he has honoured the actor by naming a dish in his menu 'Moga' -- Sonu Sood's birthplace in Punjab.

Read | Vikas Khanna to supply cooked meals to those affected by cyclone Amphan

When asked about the reason for the popularity of the dish, Vikas Khanna claimed that it is a special one for him. "Sonu Sood is like a hero to me. He's like a younger brother to me and the least I can do as a tribute, as a chef, is to name a dish after him. I've made a dish named after his birthplace, Moga", he said. He described the culinary wonder and shared interesting creative details of the dish.

"Because he's helping throughout India, I thought the dish should be such that it represents all of India.. by picking up small elements."

Read | Vikas Khanna hits 7-million meal milestone; shares anecdote on naming dish after Sonu Sood

"So there's a piece of fish which has tandoori spices, coming from Punjab. There's a kachumber(salad) made of cucumber which is made exactly like Gujaratis make... the flavors are exactly like that... and there's also a coconut-based sauce which is very much like South Indian... like in Kerala or Karnataka where they make a very light sauce.. and I had also made a jelly-type dish.. in which I made a flower with mangoes and saffron. So it's a beautiful dish. Very beautiful and artistic. It looks as though a marigold flower is kept inside a raindrop."

Read | Times when Vikas Khanna helped the needy during COVID-19 lockdown: Read details

Earlier last month, Vikas Khanna had also shared a photo of the dish through his Instagram account and he described it as ‘Tandoori Masala Salmon-English Cucumber Salad-Coconut Garlic Foam’. He revealed that the dish is called ‘Moga’ as he hailed his ‘dear friend’ Sonu Sood for #GettingFamiliesHome.

Have a look:

Read | Vikas Khanna joins hands with Sonu Sood, feeds migrant workers on their way back home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.