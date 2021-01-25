Vikas Khanna pens note to 'bullies' after alleging paid reviews; showcases praise for film

It is a known fact that taking the first steps in the Indian film industry is not a cakewalk. While those without a body of work find it hard to venture in, even a Michelin Star Chef like Vikas Khanna came to know of its difficulties when his directorial debut The Last Color recently released in India. In a hard-hitting message to ‘bullies’ after alleging that he was asked by critics to pay for positive reviews, he now shared that his movie was doing well on Amazon Prime upon its release.

Vikas Khanna expresses pride for the Last Colour

Vikas Khanna expressed his pride about the positive reviews on Amazon Prime, that screened his movie The Last Color . With 569 ratings, the movie achieved a near-perfect rating of 4.9 on the Over-the-Top platform to become ‘one of the top-rated films,’ in Vikas' words.

He stated that the response was a message to the kids of Bindu Khanna, who is his mother. Vikas stated that one should 'not give up', because there were always possibilities to 'find a way.' In what seemed like a message to the critics, who had asked him to pay Rs 4 lakh for 4 stars and Rs 3 lakh for 3 stars for his movie, he urged his fans to not let anyone 'crush' their dreams.

"Bullies will disappear, art will survive," he exulted, as he urged his fans to let their heart guide them. The USA-based chef proudly wrote, "We are now one of the top rated films on Amazon."

After expressing his displeasure over paid reviews, he also shared his delight about a fashion magazine putting the venture in the top 10 list.

Previously, Vikas had called the critics 'minions' for stalling newcomers' growth and echoed Kangana Ranaut's thoughts on nepotism in the industry.

The Last Color

The Last Colour stars Neena Gupta in the lead and is a story of widows set in Varanasi. It had been screened at international festivals and won rave reviews. The movie had previously been eligible for the Academy Awards shortlist of 2020.

