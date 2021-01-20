Vikas Khanna Reveals He Was Asked To Pay '4 Lacs For 4 Stars' For 'The Last Color'

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna, who recently donned the director’s hat for his film ‘The Last Color’, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, to share a post revealing how he was asked to pay money to get good ratings for his movie. Vikas Khanna seemed quite upset with the same.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikas Khanna wrote, “3 lacs for 3 Stars, 4 lacs for 4 Stars”. He added, “Not forgetting this communication until death”. Take a look at the post below.

3 lacs for 3 Stars

4 lacs for 4 Stars.

Not forgetting this communication until death. — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 19, 2021

As soon as Vikas Khanna shared the post online, fans went all out to leave comments. The post went on to receive several likes, retweets and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to talk about how bad this is, while some dropped comments in support of Vikas Khanna. One of the users wrote, “This is so heartbreaking and wrong on every level”. While the other one wrote, “But your art is priceless chef. Un logo ki baat nahi karni chahiye jo kala jaisi cheezo ko chand laakho mein tole. You are way above. The people have been speaking and that's the only "review" You need. Don't dwell over this not worth it. Never forget but don't dwell”. Take a look at a few comments below.

But your art is priceless chef. Un logo ki baat nahi karni chahiye jo kala jaisi cheezo ko chand laakho mein tole. You are way above. The people have been speaking and that's the only "review" You need. Don't dwell over this not worth it 💛

Never forget but don't dwell — Navaz (@DordiNavaz) January 19, 2021

No need of these review real reviews are done by us which are reflecting already on IMDB.. just ignore them and crry on ur good work sir — kapils (@kapilsurve) January 19, 2021

Forget this, Vikas ji, You are a Five Star, A Super Sun, No one can tell you, This Bull Shits.. You tell them, I can rise after every dark Knight, Nothing can stop The Sun to Rise

I see the Transformation with #ThelastColor — Sonia1421__ (@Sonia14212) January 19, 2021

Name and shame them sirjee to help industry and new comers !! Unless u show courage they won’t stop !! @KanganaTeam — Chirayu R. Mankad🇮🇳 (@cmankad) January 19, 2021

Really ? I am shocked 😳 — Sachin Sharma (@sacmon4u) January 19, 2021

Vikas Khanna on nepotism

Recently, Vikas Khanna was the latest to suggest that nepotism did indeed exist, claiming that the industry as a whole did not allow 'outsiders' to make it big and that critics asked him to 'pay up.' Vikas Khanna did not seem too pleased and suggested a lack of support from the film industry. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vikas stated that people condemned favouritism and nepotism, but did not give the self-made a chance. He added that people admired the 'gatekeepers' but were 'unkind' to the new ones. Take a look at the post below.

While we all condemn Dynasties, Nepotism & Favoritism...yet we don’t give a chance to the self-mades.

We admire & support their gatekeepers, but are unkind to the new

‘New’ can’t flourish without encouragement & love.

When ‘new’ rises, it makes way for “more new”, for all of us. pic.twitter.com/ktKldBCbzs — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 14, 2021

About the movie

The Last Color stars Neena Gupta in the lead role and the film traces the story of Vrindavan's widows. The film has been congratulated at numerous international film festivals. It was also eligible for the Oscars last year and was part of the Oscars shortlist. Besides the film, Vikas Khanna was in the news of his philanthropic initiatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

