Vikas Khanna Reveals He Was Asked To Pay '4 Lacs For 4 Stars' For 'The Last Color'

Vikas Khanna, took to Twitter to share a post revealing that he was asked to pay a certain amount of money to receive the stars for his film 'The Last Color'

vikas khanna

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna, who recently donned the director’s hat for his film ‘The Last Color’, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, to share a post revealing how he was asked to pay money to get good ratings for his movie. Vikas Khanna seemed quite upset with the same. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikas Khanna wrote, “3 lacs for 3 Stars, 4 lacs for 4 Stars”. He added, “Not forgetting this communication until death”. Take a look at the post below.

 

As soon as Vikas Khanna shared the post online, fans went all out to leave comments. The post went on to receive several likes, retweets and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to talk about how bad this is, while some dropped comments in support of Vikas Khanna. One of the users wrote, “This is so heartbreaking and wrong on every level”. While the other one wrote, “But your art is priceless chef. Un logo ki baat nahi karni chahiye jo kala jaisi cheezo ko chand laakho mein tole. You are way above. The people have been speaking and that's the only "review" You need. Don't dwell over this not worth it. Never forget but don't dwell”. Take a look at a few comments below.

 

 

 

 

Vikas Khanna on nepotism

Recently, Vikas Khanna was the latest to suggest that nepotism did indeed exist, claiming that the industry as a whole did not allow 'outsiders' to make it big and that critics asked him to 'pay up.' Vikas Khanna did not seem too pleased and suggested a lack of support from the film industry. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vikas stated that people condemned favouritism and nepotism, but did not give the self-made a chance. He added that people admired the 'gatekeepers' but were 'unkind' to the new ones. Take a look at the post below.

 

About the movie

The Last Color stars Neena Gupta in the lead role and the film traces the story of Vrindavan's widows. The film has been congratulated at numerous international film festivals. It was also eligible for the Oscars last year and was part of the Oscars shortlist. Besides the film, Vikas Khanna was in the news of his philanthropic initiatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

