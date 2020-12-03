Dreams are not always easy to accomplish and one often has to take some brave decisions and risks to achieve them. Twenty years ago, Vikas Khanna also took a risk that paid off in such a way that he is popular around the world today. The Michelin Star highlighted 'risks' as he completed 20 years in the United States of America recently.

Vikas Khanna's post to mark 20 years in the USA

Vikas Khanna on Wednesday posted a snap where he was looking younger, from his initial days in the United States of America. The 49-year-old wrote that the 'biggest risk' one could take was to 'not take any risk.' He shared that he had moved to the USA on December 2.

The biggest risk is not taking any risk.

On this day in 2000, I moved to the US.

The rest, as they say, is history, as he went on become one of the most famous Indian-origin chefs, displaying his culinary excellence across the world, setting up restaurants and more.

Previously, he had shared another post in the run-up to the milestone. At that time, he had stated that his eagernesss to bring his 'cuisine, creativity & culture' to the Western world had prompted his decision. He had added that he took his duty and responsiblity towards both the nations very seriously.

Meanwhile, apart from his achievements as a Chef, Vikas Khanna went on to publish numerous books and even directed a film.

The Last Color

The movie The Last Color, which had been eligible to win at the Oscars earlier this year after being a part of the shortlist, is finally set to release in India. The film stars Neena Gupta in the lead role and hits the theatres on December 11.

The Last Color is based on the story of widows living in Vrindavan and Varanasi. He had shared that he was 'Proud & Excited' and that his heart was 'FULL of joy & gratitude' to bring it to audiences in India. "I feel as if my child is finally coming home," he had written.

Apart from this, Vikas Khanna had made headlines for his charitable endeavours during COVID-19. He had delivered groceries, food and other essentials to people from over 100 cities of the country, while he was in USA.Vikas Khanna reveals 'biggest risk' mantra he shares milestone of life's turning point... can you please assign?

