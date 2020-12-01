Vikas Khanna Reveals 3 Reasons To Shift To USA As He Completes 20 Years In New York

A fact that had been the talking point during Vikas Khanna’s charitable initiatives during the COVID-19 lockdown had been that he was making all arrangements, without even being in India. The Michelin Star Chef had arranged groceries, food and other essentials in over 100 cities of the country, while he stayed in the United States of America. His work in America is not new as he is set to complete 20 years living in New York.

Vikas Khanna completes 20 years in USA

Vikas Khanna shared the two-decade milestone in the USA on social media. Posting a snap with 'celebrating 20 years' written on his back, and looking into the sea and the skyscrapers, he remembered his journey. The star chef wrote that he had moved to the US to bring his 'cuisine, creativity & culture' to the Western world.

Vikas Khanna added that he took his duty & responsibility with 'utmost respect & dignity' for both, the country of his origin and the country of residence 'very seriously every day' in the USA.

An event where Vikas Khanna represented both the countries, had been when USA President Donald Trump had visited India. He was one of the few associated with the entertainment industry, along with AR Rahman, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump at Rashtrapati Bhawan in February this year.

He had then captioned the event as 'INDIA + AMERICA.'

Vikas Khanna's The Last Color to release in India

Meanwhile, Vikas Khanna is all set to release his critically acclaimed directorial debut The Last Color in India. The film has been showcased at various festivals and had also been eligible for nomination at the Oscars this year. The movie, starring Neena Gupta, and dealing with the lives of widows in Varanasi and Vrundavan, will be hitting theatres on December 11.

