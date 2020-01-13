Vikas Khanna's Movie Tells The Tale Of Widows Living Tabooed Life | Details Inside

Vikas Khanna is an Indian Chef who has been awarded Michelin Stars, which is the most coveted award that any chef aspires for. Despite being a well-known chef, Vikas Khanna has started exploring the world of writing books and storytelling. In the year 2018, he got a non-fictional book published, where he told the story of widows living in Indian society.

The Last Colour - A story about widows in India

The book was titled The Last Colour. The next year, it was adapted into a film with the same title. Much to the joy of Vikas Khanna’s fans, the movie is running for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars 2020. It stars Neena Gupta as the lead actor. The story is an observation and a take on the tabooed life widows in Indian society are made to live.

Vikas Khanna, while talking about the movie, opened up about how he got the concept for his book, which was later adapted into a movie. Vikas Khanna revealed that he was in the city of Banaras during the Holi festival when he saw a group of widows standing against a wall. He further added that when he saw how everyone was celebrating and were clad in colours, the widows pressed against the wall were clad in white clothes. Vikas Khanna at that moment realised that those women had accepted the tabooed life without even being at fault. He further told the media portal that being a person of colour and living in the USA, he could feel their pain and the symbolism of colour became bigger at that moment.

Running for nominations in Oscar 2020

The movie, which is running for an Oscar nomination, revolves around a young girl who is a ropewalker and befriends an older woman who is a widow. The two share a loving relationship. But the young girl, without having an understanding of the intricacies of life and society, promises the widow that she will colour her saree on the festival of Holi. The movie has received a lot of critical acclaims because despite being a familiar story, it has many edges to it.

