Vikas Khanna Feeds 2 Lakh People As Part Of World’s Largest Eid Feast, Fans Praise Him

A huge number of celebrities have taken a step forward to help people get through this pandemic. Chef Vikas Khanna has been a trending topic since he successfully managed to feed a huge number of people in Mumbai. The Michelin star chef along with his team served almost 2 lakh people on the streets of Mumbai.

Vikas Khanna started this noble initiative, Feed India, through which he is feeding people on the streets all around India so that they do not go stay hungry. This year, he created a goal of serving the World’s Largest Eid Feast. Through this, his team managed to feed around 2 lakh hungry people in Mumbai alone. Vikas Khanna also shared this news through his Twitter account and along with a small video. See the video.

Fans laud Vikas

Since Vikas Khanna managed to serve food for the people in need, his fans have been extremely supportive of his activities. His fans have been expressing their views about all Vikas has been doing. His recent post about certainly garnered a huge amount of attention.

Fans have been sharing their comments and have been appreciating Vikas Khanna for his efforts. One fan compared Vikas Khanna to God and says he started believing after he saw Vikas Khanna. Another fan mentioned that he has become a rich man with all the blessings he’s got for helping out the people in need. Another fan mentioned that humanity is blessed to have Vikas Khanna. Here are some fan reactions on Vikas Khanna’s Tweet.

Sonu Sood helps people during the lockdown

Similarly, another Indian celebrity has been a trending topic for helping out the migrant workers get home safely. Sonu Sood has been gaining a lot of attention for helping the people return to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Sonu has successfully managed to bring in multiple buses for all migrant workers who have been trapped in Mumbai due to the lockdown. He too has been getting a lot of appreciation for his good deeds from all his viewers. Sonu’s deeds have become so popular over the country and celebrities have also been appreciating him for his efforts. Sonu has also been distributing food and is distributing food and groceries every day to 45,000 people in slums, those stranded on the roads, and those walking on the highways.

