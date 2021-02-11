Vikas Khanna's cookie box video makes netizens laugh, say 'every Indian household's story'

Be it an old dress being used as a mop or sports equipments made out of natural objects, it is common to see some unusual practices and combinations in Indian homes. A relatable example of this might be how a box consisting of food might be reused for a different purpose after it is completed. Vikas Khanna had a hilarious display of it when he expressed shock over a cookie box consisting of cookies.

Vikas Khanna’s post on reusing of cookie box

Vikas Khanna shred a video of himself opening an box of cookies. The Michelin Star Chef, however, was surprised, and quipped ‘Wait a minute.’ He sarcastically asked if it was indeed the cookies inside the box.

He joked that he always thought that this was to keep his Biji’s (grandmother’s) sewing kit.

Netizens laughed out loud over the post and could easily relate. Some were surprised like Vikas on finding the cookies, while some called it ‘story of every Indian household.’

Vikas Khanna on the professional front

Vikas Khanna, who had been among the COVID-19 heroes as he provided essentials in over 100 cities, recently released his directoria debut The Last Color in India. The movie had been a part of the Oscars shortlist and was praised at international festivals before.

The movie starring Neena Gupta deals with the story of widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi. The received positive reviews on social media. However, it also attracted a controversy as the chef-filmmaker alleged that critics sought money from him to give positive reviews.

