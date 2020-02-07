Ranveer Singh's Photos With Kapil Dev That Will Get You Even More Excited For '83

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and has given multiple hit films in the industry. He is a very hardworking actor who is about to portray the role of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan's next film '83, which is based on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Let us take a look at some of the pictures of the duo together.

Ranveer Singh's photos with Kapil Dev:

In the above pictures, we can see Ranveer and Kapil Dev both wearing the Indian jersey and taking a stroll on the field. These pictures were taken when Ranveer was preparing for the role and Kapil Dev helped him in getting into character. The duo has developed an amazing rapport and Ranveer Singh keeps sharing their moments on Instagram.

In the above picture, we can see Kapil Dev showing Ranveer his iconic Nataraj shot. When the legend is showing his iconic pull drive, Ranveer Singh is seen being quiet and paying attention. The next picture shows Kapil Dev giving out some advice with director Kabir Singh in the background.

In the above picture, the duo can be seen having an interactive session over a cup of tea or coffee.



The film '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020 and will also star Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, etc in lead roles. Ranveer Singh is not the only one to share their pictures on Instagram, even Kapil Dev shared one of their images on his Instagram. Check the photo below.

