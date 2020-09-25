Vikrant Massey-Yami Gautam's Oddly Charming Chemistry Elevates 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Trailer

Makers of Ginny Weds Sunny recently unveiled the trailer of the awaited film. The film is speculated to be a romance-drama about love and relationship. The film features Yami Gautam, who is known for playing vital roles in Vicky Donor, Bala, Kaabil, and many more in the titular roles along with Vikrant Massey, who is known for his work in Mirzapur and Criminal Justice. Watch the trailer here:

Ginny Weds Sunny trailer out now

Yami Gautam recently shared the trailer announcement on Twitter along with a motion poster of the film. The actor wrote, “This is not a love story. It is, but it’s also not. But it also is. Urgh, it’s complicated yaar. Khud hi dekh lo. #GinnyWedsSunny, trailer out tomorrow (sic).” As soon as she shared the news, netizens became quite excited about the film and expressed their excitement for the movie while replying to Yami’s tweet. Take a look at the announcement post below:

The trailer of the movie has a little bit of drama, and a little bit of romance. The two lead actors share very unique chemistry onscreen. The trailer starts with Viikrant's character having a date with someone. Ginny, who hails from Delhi, is a free spirit who refuses to settle with mediocre things in life. And then enters Sunny, who tries his best to win Ginny's hearts with his cheesy romantic lines and witty answers. However, their match does not seem that simple. As the duo meets, there’s a lot more that comes to the fore. Will this couple make it against all odds?

About Vikrant Massey’s Ginny Weds Sunny

Ginny Weds Sunny will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on October 9, 2020. The Puneet Khanna-directorial movie is penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. The plot of the film revolved around the life of Ginny, who is living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi and is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Soundrya Production, Vinod Bachchan. The film features Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, along with Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas, and Gurpreet Saini in the supporting roles.

On the work front

Vikrant Massey last featured in the movie Chhapaak, which also starred Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The actor will be next seen in a family drama named Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Besides this, Vikrant Massey will also feature in the sci-fi movie Cargo and comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which recently released on Netflix. Moreover, he is also set to feature in Haseen Dillruba. On the other hand, Yami Gautam was last seen in the movie Bala which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

