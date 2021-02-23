Vikrant Massey Commences Shoot For Shanker Raman's Next, Shares Picture Of Script

Actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram to share the picture of his scripts for his upcoming movie. He also announced that the shoot for the movie has begun as he wrote " And we begin... " in the caption. In the picture, two script books can be seen, out of which one is labelled 'Vikrant' and another one is labelled as 'Sanya'. The actor has also tagged director Shankar Raman along with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. In the comment section, Sanya left a chicken and heart emoticon whereas the fans expressed that they are excited about the movie. Check it out.

Sanya Malhotra reposted Vikrant's post on her Instagram. In the caption, she added the chicken, heart and dance emoticon. Check it out.

On the work front

Vikrant Massey made his debut in 2004 on television with Kahaan Hoo Main. He has appeared in various television shows before entering Bollywood with Lootera. He also appeared as a supporting cast in Dil Dhadkne Do and Half Girlfriend. He is famously known for his role in Mirzapur where he played the role of Bablu Pandit. In 2019, he appeared in Criminal Justice and the second season of Broken But Beautiful. His last four movies Chhapaak, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny have been widely loved by his fans and moviegoers. Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny are available for streaming on Netflix. He also won the Best Supporting-Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards.

Vikrant Massey's other films that are widely popular include Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere. The movie will also feature Kriti Kharbanda and will be produced by Zee Studios. Other than this, Vikrant will also appear in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba. The mystery thriller movie will also feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and it will be directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions. He will also appear in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar.

