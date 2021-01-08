Vikrant Massey Wraps Up Shoot For '14 Phere'; Prepares For 'Mumbaikar'

Vikrant Massey has been one of the rising names in the film industry, with quite a few upcoming film projects up his sleeve. He has received a strong and positive response from the audiences, which has put the actor in high demand. The fact is visible in the hectic shooting schedule that the actor has been going through. The actor has recently finished shooting for his upcoming film, 14 Phere, and has already begun preparation for his next titled Mumbaikar. Here’s more on this.

Vikrant Massey finishes shooting 14 Phere, prepares for Mumbaikar

The actor has seen his share of struggles before becoming a popular name in the film industry. His acting skills has now brought him to a point where he is quite busy in his work even amid the ongoing pandemic. Vikrant on the other hand, has just wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming film 14 Phere, and has already began preparing for his next film Mumbaikar, as reported in Mid-Day. He has recently returned to Mumbai after finishing his previous shoot.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey's Picture With Fiancé Sheetal Thakur Wins Hearts; Yami Gautam, Kriti Reacts

It has now been revealed that instead of taking a break, the actor has already begun working on Mumbaikar. Even though most of the actors often take a little break before getting on to their next roles and films, Vikrant Massey hasn’t felt the need to do so. He has reportedly returned to Mumbai after wrapping up shoot that lasted for a month and a half. Interestingly, 14 Phere and Mumbaikar will see the actor in completely different forms. While 14 Phere will see him in a light-hearted role, Mumbaikar will show him doing an intense role.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey Officially Announces Next Project With Director Santosh Sivan

Along with Vikrant Massey himself, 14 Phere’s cast also includes other popular faces such as Kriti Kharbanda and Sourav Kumar, among other actors. Mumbaikar on the other hand, will see Vikrant alongside Ranvir Shorey, Sanjay Mishra and others. The actor was seen in a number of releases in 2020, including Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny, Chhapaak and Cargo. He had also appeared in the Mirzapur series, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha and more.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey Unveils His Look From His Next 'House Of Rascals'

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey's Social Media Accounts Hacked; Actor Warns Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.