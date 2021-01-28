Vikrant Massey 'feeling Yellow' With His Human-modak And Better Half

Actor Vikrant Massey has been one of the most celebrated artists of Bollywood with an increasing number of followers. As the fans always look forward to Vikrant Massey’s social media posts, they were all excited to see another adorable photo of him. Vikrant Massey’s family photo was highly admired by his fans the moment he dropped it on Instagram. So, let’s take a look at Vikrant Massey’s Instagram and see what he posted and how the fans reacted to it.

Vikrant Massey's family at their 'new home'

Actor Vikrant Massey recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this beautiful photo of him with his family in which he can be seen sitting for a puja ceremony with his mother and fiance. He can be seen wearing white coloured traditional attire while his mother can be seen in an elegant yellow and green coloured saree. His fiance can be seen in a beautiful yellow salwar suit. Vikrant Massey’s family can be seen performing the puja while their friends and other family members can be seen sitting in the background.

In the caption, he stated how he was sitting with his mother, whom he addressed as a human-modak, and his better half. He also stated how he was feeling yellow and tagged both of them in his caption. He even stated that he wasn't married yet and urged fans to reserve their wishes for later.

Many of his fans took to Vikrant Massey’s Instagram and stated in the comments how lovely they looked together while several others congratulated him for getting hitched. Some of them even loved how he addressed his mother as a human-modak and complimented her on how cute she was. Have a look at how the fans reacted to Vikrant Massey’s family photo on Instagram.



Vikrant Massey’s fiance Sheetal Thakur also took to her Instagram handle and shared more glimpses of the puja ceremony depicting their new home. They both can be seen with gleeful expressions as they perform the puja. In the caption, she stated how it was a new beginning with her one and only Vikrant Massey. Many of the fans also showered tons of blessings and greetings to the couple in the comment section.

