Terence Lewis' Posts Picture On Instagram, Shows How Far He Has Come Since 1993

Noted dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis took to Instagram in order to take his fans and followers down memory lane and took a halt at the time when had just begun his journey in the entertainment industry. The picture below sees Terence Lewis from the year 1993, a year during which he was simply an aspiring artist who wanted to make a name of himself through his craft. The picture on the right is that of the present-day Terence Lewis, who is seated in a similar fashion, but, this time around, the actor/choreographer and dancer is dressed up in a fairly expensive pair of a jacket, white T-shirt and denims, signifying the number of changes he has witnessed in terms of his style of living since the day he stepped foot into the fraternity. The picture can be found below as well as in the list of Terence Lewis's photos on his Instagram handle.

The Post:

Source: Terence Lewis Instagram

Terence Lewis Instagram activity:

The frequency at which Terence Lewis's photos and videos appear on his Instagram handle gives an indication that he is a fairly active user of the photo-sharing site. It is evident that the dancer/choreographer likes to show the contents of his wardrobe in their full glory. Frequently, Terence Lewis would also share a picture of himself moments before a big performance in order to showcase his attire. Typically, a snippet of the performance follows a post like that.

He also likes to share hilarious videos of interactions between him and his fellow India’s Best Dancer judges, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Remo D’Souza through his Vlogs. Terence Lewis affectionately calls his Vlogging character Vlogeshwari. Vlogs by Vlogeshwari are essentially a series of videos featuring Lewis.

Terence Lewis career:

As far as Lewis' career is concerned, the ace choreographer and dancer is currently serving as one of the judges on India’s Best Dancer, a show that has faced its fair share of challenges due to the pandemic. On the business front, Terence Lewis is also the owner of the “Terence Lewis Dance Company”. Details regarding Lewis's upcoming projects will be revealed as and when they are made publicly available.

