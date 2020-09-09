'Cargo' Cast's Net Worth Proves That Their Career 'transmitted' From TV To Films Very Well

Cargo is a science fiction dark comedy which is coupled with mythological references. The movie stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. Here is a detail about the net worth of the cast of the film.

Vikrant Massey’s net worth

According to topplanetinfo, Vikrant Massey’s net worth is $1 million as of 2020. This when converted to INR, is over Rs 7 crores.

Vikrant Massey is a very popular actor in the Indian film industry. He started his acting career with television serials and took a transition into Bollywood. The actor is credited for series like Balika Badhu, Baba Aiso Var Dhoondo, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Qubool Hai in the small screen industry. He has given some terrific performances on the big screen in movies like Lootera, Chhapaak, Half Girlfriend and Lipstick Understick My Burkha.

Shweta Tripathi’s Net worth

Shweta Tripathi is another very popular actor and is credited for shows like The Trip, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and TVF Tripling. She has also been featured in movies like Masaan, Haraankhor, Gone Kesh and Raat Akeli Hai. The net worth of the actor is under observation as she keeps her personal life private.

Konkana Sen Sharma’s net worth

Konkana Sen Sharma portrays a key role in Cargo and is an acclaimed actor in the Bollywood industry. She has been featured in films like Wake Up Sid, Life in a Metro, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Ek Thi Daayan. According to celebritynetworth, Konkana Sen Sharma’s net worth is $5 million, which is over Rs 37 crores.

Plot of Cargo

The movie revolves around Prahastha (Vikrant Massey) and Yuvishka (Shweta Tripathi) who help dead people transit into their afterlife. They make the deceased ready for a reincarnation. But since both the characters have very different approaches towards the process, they did not start off on a good note. While Prahastha would use machines and technologies to help the soul in reincarnation and in transmission, Yuvishka used simple tools to solve complex problems.

Details about Cargo

The film marks the directorial debut of Arati Kadav and stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles along with Nandu Madhav and Konkana Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. It was released in MAMI festival under the spotlight section. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

