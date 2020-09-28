Bhumi Pednekar's Makeup Tips, Malaika's Skincare & Other Actors' Beauty Regimes Revealed

Salons were a far-fetched dream for most amid the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. However, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to share their skin-care routine for fans to take inspiration from. Here are a few celebrities who shared their daily skin and hair care regime with fans.

Here are a few celebrity skincare tips shared by Bollywood divas themselves: -

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora in a video talked about a DIY scrub that can be made with just three ingredients. She mixes coffee, ground sugar and coconut oil in a paste and rubs it on the back of her hand. The coffee and the oil in this easy to make scrub exfoliates the skin and also moisturises it. And the best part is, Malaika Arora's skincare tips are suitable for all skin types.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma recently posted about an Ayurvedic practice of 'Kavala', also known as 'Gandusha'. This may not be a quintessential beauty tip, but can be part of one's dental health routine, resulting in a dazzling smile. In this process, a medicated oil is used to gargle on an empty stomach. Doing this, not only removes toxins from the body but also is a dental hygiene practice.

3. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, too, has taken to Instagram to share makeup tips. The actor often posts makeup tutorials. Bhumi Pednekar's makeup tips are easy to try as she is seen doing the entire process from scratch in her videos.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, has been indulging her skin with homemade masks. In an Instagram post, she has applied an all-natural ingredient face mask. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a fitness enthusiast and often posts pictures of her post-workout glow many times on the social media platform.

5. Alaya F

Alaya F, too, shared a homemade tip to make a pack that can not only be used as a mask, but also as a scrub. She used some ground coffee, a little sugar, olive oil, honey and some milk for the same. She then mixed all the ingredients in a bowl and rubbed it on her face. She then let it stay on her face for 20 minutes and washed it off.

Image Credit: @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram