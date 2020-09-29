Nick Jonas Digs Out Childhood Picture To Wish 'little Bro' Frankie Jonas On Birthday

On the occasion of 'little brother' Frankie Jonas' birthday, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas shared a priceless childhood picture to extend birthday wishes. In the photo, the young Jonas brothers are seen striking a pose with all smiling faces. Instagramming the post, Nick Jonas wrote a short caption, which read, "Happy birthday to my little bro Frankie Jonas. Miss you and love you man!". Scroll down to take a look at Nick Jonas' birthday wish for Frankie Jonas.

Nick Jonas shares childhood picture:

Within a couple of hours, the post shared by the 28-year-old singer managed to garner more than 406k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. On the other side, as soon as the post grabbed the attention of the birthday boy, he wrote a thank you note to Nick while writing, "Love you bro, thank you for being a brother and a friend". On the other side, producer-songwriter Christian Hebel complemented the Jonas brothers while calling them "cuties".

Meanwhile, Nick's wife and global star Priyanka Chopra also registered her reaction in the comment box as her comment read, "Omgeeeee". Her comment also saw a heart-eye emoticon. Apart from heartwarming birthday wishes, the comments box was flooded with red-heart emoticons as netizens went gaga over the childhood pictures of the Jonas brothers.

Nick Jonas' family members wish Frankie

Apart from Nick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to the story session on her Instagram handle to shower wishes on Frankie. Chopra shared a selfie featuring her and the birthday boy. In the photo, Priyanka was seen posing with a pout while Frankie sported a casual look in a red-hoodie teamed with a grey cap. While writing "Happy Birthday", PeeCee asserted, "Miss you tons".

On the other side, Joe Jonas also shared two childhood pictures. In one of the photos, Joe was seen feeding his little brother while in the second picture of the slideshow, Joe and Frankie were seen playing. The caption of Joe's post read, "Happy Birthday @franklinjonas so proud of the man you have become! Love you bro!". The 20-year old actor expressed his gratitude and wrote a reply, which read, "Love you so much brother. You’re an inspiration and a blessing."

