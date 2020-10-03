Times Vikrant Massey Completely Dominated Big Screens As Supporting Actor

Vikrant Massey is a popular actor who managed to successfully switch from television to the Hindi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 release, Lootera and certainly established himself as a prominent star with limited screentime. Since then he has played a number of supporting roles in films and shows where his performance was as memorable as the leading stars'. To prove it, we have listed down all the times Vikrant Massey managed to shine as a supporting actor.

Also Read | Vikrant Massey Recalls Shooting Intimate Scenes With Bhumi Pednekar For 'Dolly Kitty'

Also Read | Vikrant Massey To Play The Lead In Santosh Sivan’s Next; Remake Of 'Maanagaram'

Vikrant Massey's performances

Made in Heaven

Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven is also one of the most famous Amazon Prime web series of all time. The show is popular for its amazing filmmaking and the acting performances delivered by the cast. Here, Massey was seen playing the role of Nawab Khan. Even though he just made a cameo appearance in the show, he managed to overshadow the lead actor, Arjun Mathur with his acting that certainly had some overpowering aura to it.

Lootera

Another film where Vikrant Massey certainly overshadowed the lead actor was Lootera. The leading star of the film is Ranveer Singh and he is still one of the highest-paid stars of the industry. Massey played the role of Devdas in 2013 which also marked his Bollywood film debut. After this, he has already managed to be seen in more than 9 Bollywood films. This show that the fans certainly loved to see the Balika Vadhu star in huge budget Bollywood blockbusters.

Half Girlfriend

Vikrant Massey was also seen in the 2017 blockbuster, Half Girlfriend. The Qubool Hai actor played the role of Shailesh Pandey in the movie. Even though he had a small role, Massey still gave in the most to make himself prominent within his limited screentime. During the same time, Massey had boomed in the Bollywood film industry with a total of three different releases in 2017.

Mirzapur

Ali Fazal is one of the most popular stars of the film industry and the lead for Mirzapur. But Vikram Massey still managed to overshow the Fukrey actor as a supporting actor with his amazing acting performance. It can be said that the viewers certainly lover Massey’s performance in the Amazon Prime show. The character he plates in the series is called Bablu. His is popular for choosing an evil path in order to save his family, despite being good at heart. His performance in the show certainly grabbed a lot of attention making it one of the most talked-about characters from the series.

Also Read | 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Cast Including Yami Gautam And Vikrant Massey Play Antakshari

Also Read | Vikrant Massey Says "baraat Is Ready" As 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Makers Release Full Album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.