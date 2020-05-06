Vin Diesel's Video Confirms Script For 4th Edition Of The Chronicles Of Riddick Franchise

Vin Diesel has been an influential personality on social media. The actor has been sharing posts from his quarantine life. He recently shared a small video that got his fans extremely excited. He revealed that the script for the fourth part of Chronicles of Riddick is soon going to be in his hands. This has certainly been a piece of entertaining news for the fans as they were impatiently waiting for any official announcements to be made. Vin Diesel revealed that he is going to get the film’s script in the next week. Read more about Vin Diesel and his famous Chronicles of Riddick film franchise.

Also Read | 'Fast And Furious 9' To Release On The Scheduled Date, Reassures Vin Diesel

Also Read | Vin Diesel Reveals Which Version Of Groot Will Appear In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'

Vin Diesel's Instagram post for his upcoming Chronicles of Riddick film

Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to share a video revealing his excitement while getting to know about Chronicles of Riddick part four’s script delivery. The actor captioned his Instagram post with, “Happy Furyan Friday... The latest Chronicles of Riddick script comes in next week. GRRR!” Other than his Chronicles of Riddick franchise, Vin has also been a part of some other extremely popular film franchises. His movies like Fast and Furious and XXX: Return of Xander Cage have certainly shown how the actor can win over the fans with his franchises. Just like the other franchises, we can hope to see something exciting and entertaining from the new addition to the Chronicles of Riddick.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel's Feud To Ignite At The Box Office In 2021?

Vin Diesel news

On the professional end, Vin Diesel was recently seen in the 2020 Action film, Bloodshot. The film revolves around a marine, Ray Garrison, who is resurrected by a team of scientists after the brutal murder of him and his wife. The film was released on February 21, 2020, and managed to collect around $28.6 million through box office collections. A number of his fans have expressed their views about Vin Diesel’s latest film. Here are some fan tweets about Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot.

When Bloodshot with Vin Diesel hits Netflix i know it’s gonna be

#1 in Jamaica Today — R∂vn MEZ (@Ravnski) April 7, 2020

My 8 year old and I spending our ISO Sunday with @SamHeughan and Vin Diesel watching @Bloodshot 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FbTLFVQw7V — Min (@minmazza) May 3, 2020

Also Read | Sony All Set To Release Vin Diesel Starrer ‘Bloodshot’ On Digital Platforms On March 24

Also Read | Vin Diesel's Son Says 'Coronavirus Is Helping Us In More Ways' In Instagram Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.