Vin Diesel Was Not Originally A Part Of 'Fast And Furious'; Olyphant Was The First Choice

Fast and Furious is an English criminal drama franchise which has a huge fan base across the globe. Vin Diesel is one of the most crucial characters and has been a part of every instalment of the action series, so far. It was recently revealed by a leading daily that he was not the first choice for the character named Dominic Toretto. The role was initially offered to actor Tim Olyphant who rejected the film.

Vin Diesel has a huge fan-following for the way he portrays the character Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, producer Neil H Moritz spoke about the character Dom Toretto and how they had been looking for a suitable match at the time of casting. He revealed that the studio told them if they are able to get Timothy Olyphant to play the role, the movie will get a green light. According to him, the luckiest thing that happened to all of them was that Tim Olyphant turned down the offer. He was also of the stance that Tim is a great actor and he was sometimes curious about how the film would have turned out if he had taken up the part.

It was also recently revealed by a leading entertainment portal that Denzel Washington was approached to play a lead pivotal role in the seventh instalment of the film. The report on the entertainment portal said that the studio was then looking for another big star to join the next film in a small role and then eventually become a bigger part of the film with the instalments that would follow. It was also reported that Denzel Washington turned down the offer, leaving the spot open for other talented actors. The makers reportedly kept looking for an option to fill in the spot in the seventh part of Fast and Furious. The film went on to release in the year 2017, which was helmed by the much-loved director James Wan.

