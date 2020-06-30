Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has given Fast and Furious fans an adorable moment with her recent post on Instagram. The daughter of the late Paul Walker has often been spotted hanging out with Vin Diesel’s children. Both Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were extremely close and shared a good bond as actors.

In the Fast and Furious films, Vin Diesel’s character has often regarded Paul as his brother. In the same way, in real life as well Vin Diesel is the godfather of Meadow Walker.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow says "Family Forever" as she poses with Vin Diesel's kids

Recently, Meadow Walker visited Vin Diesel's children and the four were seen having fun as they posed for an amazing selfie. Taking to social media, Meadow posted the picture along with Vincent, Pauline and Similce. However, what fans loved the most about the picture was the caption as Meadow mentioned the words “Family Forever”.

Fans were touched by this gesture and left several positive comments. They were delighted to see the friendship between Paul Walker and Vin Diesel being carried forward by their kids.

Vin Diesel too made a special post for Meadow Walker as she turned 21 back in November 2019. The actor posted a sweet message for Meadow and mentioned that there is a birthday cake waiting for her when she arrives to meet them. Meadow replied to this post and even thanked Vin Diesel, she said that she cannot wait to see them and her little angels, referring to Vin Diesel’s children.

The friendship between Vin and Paul was further solidified when in 2015 Vin Diesel named his daughter Pauline after Paul Walker. Fans have always adored the relationship between the two actors and have loved to watch them in the Fast and Furious series. Hence watching the kids of the actors share the same bond was something that the fans really appreciated and were delighted to see them together. On the work front, Vin Diesel was last seen in the film Bloodshot which received mixed reviews from audiences.

