Vin Diesel Wishes For 'Fast And Furious 10' To Be Split In Two Parts

It was previously reported that Vin Diesel's high-octane action franchise Fast and Furious was going to end with its tenth instalment. The latest film in the franchise, Fast and Furious 9's trailer was recently released on YouTube and the promotions for the film have begun in full swing. Vin Diesel spoke to a news daily where he revealed that it would be only fair if the finale of the Fast and Furious saga was split into two films.

Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious coming to an end

Vin Diesel was very sure about how he envisions the Fast and the Furious saga to go in the future. The actor revealed that he started planning the tenth instalment way before the cast and crew started filming for Fast and Furious 9. The universe of Fast and Furious films is very robust and rich with talent and story, according to Vin, which makes it totally feasible to have spinoff films. Vin Diesel believes that Universal Studios deserves to make several films based around the characters from the saga as they have invested a lot through the years.

Vin Diesel believes it will good to give back to the studio and the fans who have constantly supported the Fast and Furious Saga. Perhaps, the actor believes it thoroughly that a two-part series conclusion will be the best treat for fans. The actor concluded saying that he wishes to see the Fast and Furious saga to go on for generations to come. Fast and Furious 9 is set to release on May 22, 2020.

Hallelujah. Get your tickets for F9 now - in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5Nyvdh pic.twitter.com/4SoYy5KIGm — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) February 2, 2020

Image courtesy - Vin Diesel Instagram

