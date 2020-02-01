'Fast And Furious 9' Trailer Drops On The Internet, Leaves Fans Excited

The high-octane action franchise Fast and Furious recently debuted the trailer for its 9th installment. Fast and Furious 9 will feature Vin Diesel reprising the role of Dominic Toretto along with various other cast members reprising their respective roles.

The newest addition to the Fast and Furious cast is John Cena, who is playing the character of Jacob, Dominic's younger brother. The trailer also showcased that Han, played by Sung Kang, is still alive in the franchise. The four-minute-long trailer has reportedly excited fans for the surprises Fast and Furious 9 has in store for them. Check out their reactions below:

Also read: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez feature in an intense teaser of 'Fast and Furious 9'

Fast and Furious 9 fan reactions -

OMG.......Hawn is Alive. Totally Loved the #Fast9 trailer it's way way better than 8. JOHN CENA looks REALLY better than what I expected. Yeah, I'm looking forward to this one. Finally we gonna get #JusticeForHan pic.twitter.com/MBbytXIPqN — Geralt of Rivia (@itssan17) February 1, 2020

Also read: 'Fast and Furious 9' star John Cena admits being a BTS army member

My day has been made Han is alive I will watch just for that👏🏼👏🏼#F9 #Fast9 pic.twitter.com/MUJVDCslGO — Dani💋 (@CaMet_CanEm) January 31, 2020

Also read: Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 9' teaser trailer gives fans chills; see here

EVERYONE CAN YOU HEAR ME CRYING!!!!!! thats john cena and HAN IS BACK THIS IS NOT A DRILL #Fast9 pic.twitter.com/3aPSAx8Mp3 #FastAndFurious9 #JohnCena #VinDiesel — Huzaifa Shahid Official (@HuzaifaShahid33) February 1, 2020

Also read: John Cena's look in Fast and Furious 9 has shocked people, check THIS out

Me in 2013: I’m not going to watch any of the new Fast and Furious movies now that Paul Walker is dead.



Me in 2015: I’m going to watch this one just for nostalgia’s sake.



Me in 2017: I just want to know what happens to Dom.



Me in 2020 when see that Han is alive: #Fast9 pic.twitter.com/DTkugmmg0m — brittany (@extremely_britt) February 1, 2020

Also read: 'Fast and Furious 9' trailer launch date, time, and venue revealed

I guess y'all remember Han in Fast and Furious? He was killed by Deckard Shaw who planted a bomb inside his car but guess what? Han is Alive and ready to get his revenge featuring john cena!!! 😍#Fast9 pic.twitter.com/BhDf7bYkPd — AFRICAN ROOT (@mobamz) February 1, 2020

(Image courtesy - Fast and Furious 9 Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.