'Fast And Furious 9' Trailer Drops On The Internet, Leaves Fans Excited

Hollywood News

'Fast and Furious 9' trailer recently dropped on the internet and left fans excited as it has teased various new developments in the franchise. Read on

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fast and furious 9

The high-octane action franchise Fast and Furious recently debuted the trailer for its 9th installment. Fast and Furious 9 will feature Vin Diesel reprising the role of Dominic Toretto along with various other cast members reprising their respective roles.

The newest addition to the Fast and Furious cast is John Cena, who is playing the character of Jacob, Dominic's younger brother. The trailer also showcased that Han, played by Sung Kang, is still alive in the franchise. The four-minute-long trailer has reportedly excited fans for the surprises Fast and Furious 9 has in store for them. Check out their reactions below:

Also read: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez feature in an intense teaser of 'Fast and Furious 9'

Fast and Furious 9 fan reactions - 

Also read: 'Fast and Furious 9' star John Cena admits being a BTS army member

Also read: Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 9' teaser trailer gives fans chills; see here

Also read: John Cena's look in Fast and Furious 9 has shocked people, check THIS out

Also read: 'Fast and Furious 9' trailer launch date, time, and venue revealed

(Image courtesy - Fast and Furious 9 Instagram)

 

 

Published:
