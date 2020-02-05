Vin Diesel Confirms An All-female Spinoff Of 'Fast And Furious'. Details Here

Vin Diesel is an American actor and producer who rose to international fame with his role as Dominic Toretto in The Fast and Furious franchise. The Fast and Furious Saga is an American media franchise whose films and stories revolve around illegal street racing. There had been a buzz regarding the franchise wanting to release an all-female spinoff. Read on to know what Vin Diesel recently stated about these rumours.

Vin Diesel responds to all-female Fast & Furious rumours

In an interview with a leading media portal, Vin Diesel confirmed the rumours about the all-female spinoff that the franchise would be releasing. He told the media portals that the all-female spinoff is still under making and the script is most likely to come in by next month. He further elaborated on the details and told the media portals that the all-female spinoff was under works at the universal pictures. He told a leading entertainment channel that he would love to have a ‘badass girl movie’ that belonged to the franchise and further added that he feels it would be great to have a sort of Charlie’s Angels type of vibe with all the women. Vin Diesel even joked about the spinoff focusing on Dominic and Letty.

The media portals asked him and the cast of Fast and Furious as to which actors would they like to work with in the franchise in the future. Responding to the question, the cast told the media portals that they would like to work with Matt Damon, Judy Dench, and Denzel Washington.



Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the latest Fast and Furious film and it has been receiving an overwhelming response. The movie is set to release in May 2020. The movie is directed by Justin Lin. Watch the trailer below.

