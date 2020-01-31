'Fast And Furious 9' Trailer Launch Date, Time, And Venue Revealed

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most loved action films which is all set to present to its fans yet another action-packed movie, the ninth installment of Fast and Furious, titled Fast and Furious 9. The teaser trailer of the movie has already been released by the makers and their fans are already obsessing over it. The second official trailer of the film will also be releasing very soon.

Read further to find out on which date will the trailer release, and most importantly at what time will it premiere on YouTube, so that you do not miss out the live premiere of the trailer.

Fast and Furious 9 Trailer launch time revealed

Over the years, the Fast and Furious franchise has evolved to be more than just a film about street racing. Their films have become overall entertainers which comprise an ensemble cast, some insane stunts that set benchmarks for other action-oriented films and also do exceedingly well at the box office, with some being the biggest box office hits of all times.

The trailer teaser of the film was released on January 29, 2020, which has already hyped the anticipation of the trailer among the masses. The second official trailer of Fast and Furious 9 will be releasing on January 31, 2020. It was confirmed previously that F9's trailer debut would be on January 31, as a part of a special 'The Road To F9 Concert & Trailer Drop' event that will consist of performances from some of the biggest artists of the music industry including Cardi B, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, and Ozana.

However, the trailer will not just be shown to the audiences present there, but will also be released online for the audiences worldwide. The event will commence at 12 p.m. PST, but there is no information on how long will it run. The trailer will be released either at the beginning or end of the show. Hence, if you do not want to miss the premiere of the trailer then brace yourself to see the F9 trailer either as soon at 12 p.m. PST, 3 p.m. EST, or maybe shortly after that.

