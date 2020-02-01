'Fast And Furious 9' Trailer Is Out; Fans Can't Wait For Epic Vin Diesel-John Cena Rivalry

The trailer for Vin Diesel's action franchise Fast and Furious' latest instalment was recently launched on YouTube. The four-minute trailer has teased an intense rivalry between Vin Diesel and John Cena's characters. It is revealed in the trailer that John Cena's character Jacob is actually Dominic Toretto's brother.

John Cena's Jacob can be seen partnering up with Charlize Theron's Cipher. This interesting twist in the Fast and Furious 9 trailer has evidently excited many fans who are eager to witness Vin Diesel and John Cena face off in the film. Fans were quick to react on the internet and #JohnCena and #Fast9 started trending on Twitter too. Check out fan reactions:

Vin Diesel vs John Cena in Fast and Furious 9 - Fan reactions

Just saw @JohnCena as #Jakob in this new released #FastAndFurious9 movie trailer. What a trailer, Just awesome. Really excited to see it in theaters on May 22. Amazing man with loads of actions just made my day. Can't wait. Loads of Love & Huge respect to #JohnCena from India. — Debargha Dey (@iamdebarghadey) February 1, 2020

I’m just going to leave this here! I see little glimpses of the Doctor of Thuganomics here and I must say JESUS! 🥰😍 This is John Cena I’ve been waiting for my whole life. @JohnCena #YesILikeBadBoys #F9 #JohnCena #HeelJohnCena #FastAndFurious9 #Fast9 pic.twitter.com/M5GmeZEUW7 — WaneedaWrestling (@Juanita516) February 1, 2020

THEY’RE BROTHERS!!! (#JohnCena I mean)



How does that not hype you up !?!

I’m buckled in for this!! — Shah Shahid (@theshahshahid) February 1, 2020

Image courtesy - Fast and Furious 9 Instagram

