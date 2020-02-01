Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Fast And Furious 9' Trailer Is Out; Fans Can't Wait For Epic Vin Diesel-John Cena Rivalry

Hollywood News

'Fast and Furious 9' trailer debuted recently on the internet and teased an intense rivalry between Vin Diesel and Jon Cena in the film. Read to know reactions.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fast and furious 9

The trailer for Vin Diesel's action franchise Fast and Furious' latest instalment was recently launched on YouTube. The four-minute trailer has teased an intense rivalry between Vin Diesel and John Cena's characters. It is revealed in the trailer that John Cena's character Jacob is actually Dominic Toretto's brother.

John Cena's Jacob can be seen partnering up with Charlize Theron's Cipher. This interesting twist in the Fast and Furious 9 trailer has evidently excited many fans who are eager to witness Vin Diesel and John Cena face off in the film. Fans were quick to react on the internet and #JohnCena and #Fast9 started trending on Twitter too. Check out fan reactions: 

Also read: 'Fast and Furious 9' trailer launch date, time, and venue revealed

Vin Diesel vs John Cena in Fast and Furious 9 - Fan reactions

Also read: John Cena's look in Fast and Furious 9 has shocked people, check THIS out

Also read: Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 9' teaser trailer gives fans chills; see here

Also read: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez feature in an intense teaser of 'Fast and Furious 9'

Also read: 'Fast and Furious 9' star John Cena admits being a BTS army member

Image courtesy - Fast and Furious 9 Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
ABHISHEK SINGHVI SLAMS BUDGET 2020