Vinay Pathak's Opium has bagged three nominations in the New York Indian Film Festival, coming up in May. It, however, didn’t release theatres in India nor is it available on OTT. The Bheja Fry actor is unhappy about the same. In an interview with Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor, Vinay talked about the dynamics of film exhibition and how titles often don’t get a release despite being ready on time.

Can't really sulk about it: Vinay on Opium not getting a release

Vinay Pathak expressed his excitement about Opium getting nominations at the New York Indian Film Festival, but shared his disappointment over the fact that it is not available for viewing in theatres or on OTT.

"It's sad but it's not under my control. I can't really sulk about it for too long. It is not a happy thing. Not a good thing, it is not a great energy. I even told the makers about this. I feel after a film is made, it has to be seen by the audience. I am hoping some platform takes it up,” he said.

He continued, "I am just saying that Hindi film is a very unchartered territory. Who am I to criticise anyone but, whoever has made the film, they need a platform to show the film."

Release issues with Chintu Ka Birthday

Vinay Pathak also shared how one of his earlier films had a difficult time getting released. Chintu Ka Birthday, which narrates the story of a family stuck in war-torn Baghdad in early 2000s, premiered on OTT during the pandemic. It, however, took time for the film to even secure a digital release. He said such delays are disheartening.

"Chintu Ka Birthday was made but for whatever reason it did not get released for the first two years. I cannot tell you how impressed I was with both the writer and the director. They took the film to every festival they could go to. They would arrange a 50-seater screening and show it to people. We have made the film but if it did not release, it does not mean that we cannot show it to you," Vinay said.

He added that makers need to ensure that a film gets a proper release as merely making it is not enough.

"The makers went to each and every town and showed their film. It generated such a buzz that an OTT platform bought the film. They loved it and I remember there was one point that even two platforms were fighting for the film. I am not saying that you struggle to exhibit the film after making it. But, it is also upon you as a maker or a producer of the film to find a platform, whatever the platform is," added the actor.

Vinay will next be seen in Sonam Kapoor’s Blind, which will stream on OTT from July 7. The investigative thriller also features Purab Kohli in a key role.