Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Accuses Rashami Desai For Provoking Sidharth Shukla

The atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is getting hotter day by day as the finale is inching closer. After Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's big fights, it is Madhurima Tuli- Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's fights that are making it to the headlines.

In the last episode, both the couples got into a heated argument with each other. While Shehnaaz and Sidharth's fight was basically just for fun, Madhu and Vishal got into a nasty fight. The ex-lovers are known to have an on-off relationship since long and their love-hate relationship is quite evident on the show.

In the recent episode, Madhurima hit Vishal with a chappal, while they were sitting in the garden area. This happened when the duo got into a war of words, where Vishal said that he will not even spit at Madhu. Madhu got upset with his statements and lost control. She abused him and walked off after hitting him with her chappals.

Rashami, who was witnessing all this, tries to control both of them, but they do not listen. Later, their fight ends and all housemates try to console them. Here, Rashami Desai tries to bring Sidharth Shukla in the fight, who was playing the role of a messenger at that moment.

Now, Vindu Dara Singh, who has been supporting Sidharth Shukla since day one of the current season, has once again taken to his Twitter to slam Rashami for provoking Sidharth. He accused Rashami for trying her best to include Sidharth in Vishal-Madhu's fight where he has nothing to do.

Vindu Singh further said that it is now evident that she intentionally pokes him and that this is proof of how she must have poked him in the past also. He also praised Salman Khan for slamming Rashami for her comments on the show's crew last week.

Check out Vindu's tweet here:

Rashmi tried her best to include Sidharth in between a fight which he had nothing to do



On a open evident issue if she can instigate others against Sid than we can only imagine what she has done in the past



Bhai neh accha bajaya Abt her comments on the cameraman! #RashamiDesai — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 6, 2020

