Vindu Dara Singh Gets Emotional For Rakhi Sawant's Mom Jaya, Calls Her 'Fighting Spirit'

On February 24, 2021, actor Vindu Dara Singh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant. Sharing the picture, Vindu penned a long emotional note for the speedy recovery of Jaya Sawant, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. In the picture, Jaya can be seen sitting on a hospital bed. Vindu had entered a television reality show for a week in order to support Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant had quit the show after taking home Rs 14 lakh for her mother’s treatment.

Vindu Dara Singh wishes Jaya Sawant a speedy recovery

Sharing the picture, Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Dear ‘#jayasawant’ ji we had the pleasure of knowing you and saw the fighting spirit you possessed despite severe diabetes and knew you had a tigress as your daughter called @rakhisawant2522”. “She entertained the entire world and won our hearts like ‘#rajkapoor’ ji in ‘#meranaamjoker’”, he added. Vindu continued, “All the time she was worried about her mother but was strong and fought many battles in the house”.

Vindu concluded his post, “We wish you a very speedy recovery and pray that the loving bond between you two stays strong forever”. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers too prayed for the speedy recovery of Jaya Sawant. A fan commented, “Get well soon jaya aunty” with a pair of a red heart and praying hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “May Allah bless u”. A user commented, “Praying for her” with several praying hands emoticons. Another user commented, “Prayers for her”.

On February 25, 2021, Rakhi, too, shared a video featuring her mother and herself. In the video, Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Sawant can be seen thanking the former's friends and fans for their good wishes and all the support. Many fans of Rakhi Sawant, too, sent their good wishes and prayed for the speedy recovery of her mother. A video of Rakhi Sawant surfaced on social media, where she can be seen thanking her fans and well-wishers. She is accompanied by her friend, Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna. In the video, Rakhi informed that she is constantly receiving calls from her friends from the entertainment industry, asking for updates.

Image Source: Vindu Dara Singh IG/ Rakhi Sawant IG

