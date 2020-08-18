Vinod Kambli, Sunil Gavaskar And Other Cricketers Who Also Became Film Stars; Read Here

There are many ways a person can be inspired to become an actor. Sometimes it is the passion that drives one into the industry or sometimes it happens by fluke. You might have seen many cricketers on TV, endorsing for brands. There are several cricketers who do not stop at brand endorsements and are seen in movies too. From Vinod Kambli to Sandeep Patil here are 3 Indian cricketers who began their journey in acting as cricketers.

Indian actors who began their career as cricketers

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli started his career as a cricketer in the year 1991. He played around 17 test matches and 104 ODIs. Vinod Kambli was the first Indian cricketer in cricket's history to score a century in a One-day International. In 2002, Vinod Kambli made his debut in acting with the Hindi film Annarth.

He was also seen in another Hindi film Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat. Later Vinod Kambli was seen in a Kannada film Bettanagere. Before appearing in films, he appeared in a serial called Miss India, in 2002. The cricketer turned actor also worked with a Marathi news channel as a cricket expert.

Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil began his career in cricket in the year 1980. In the span of 6 years as a cricketer, Sandeep Patil played 29 test matches and 45 ODIs. In 1986, the cricketer made his debut in acting. He was seen in the film Kabhi Ajnabi The, which released in the year 1985. The film also starred Poonam Dhillon and Debashree Roy. Interestingly, Sandeep Patil’s son Chirag Patil will be portraying his father’s character in Kabir Khan’s upcoming movie 83. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar played as an International Cricket Player from 1970s to the late 1980s. He was widely regarded as one of the best opening batsmen in cricket history. In 1980, Sunil Gavaskar made his debut as an actor in a Marathi film Savli Premachi. The former cricketer also made a guest appearance in the Hindi movie Maalamaal in 1968. Apart from acting, Sunil Gavaskar was also known for his popular Marathi song Ya Duniye madhye.

