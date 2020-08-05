'83' Star Chirag Patil Takes Cricket Lessons From Father Sandeep Patil, Calls Him 'Master'

Actor Chirag Patil, the son of cricketer Sandeep Patil, was recently seen taking cricket lessons from his father. Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of boomerang videos of his father Sandeep Patil on his feed. Calling him “Master”, Chirag Patil disclosed that he is learning cricket from a legend. Take a look at his Instagram posts here:

Chirag Patil’s Instagram Post

In the boomerang videos, shared by the actor, he can be seen having a gala time with the former cricketer. While in one video, he can be seen swinging his bat, another showcases him explaining something intense to his son. Along with it, a funny boomerang was also posted by the '83 actor. The post features him pretentiously hitting Chirag with his bat. Have a look at it here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the duo showered his comment section with sweet comments. While a fan poked fun at the actor saying that his “Dad looks younger than him”, another went on to call them a “Superb Jodi”. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

Previously, Chirag Patil was also seen sharing a throwback video of him practising cricket on June 30. Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the actor expressed that he felt like playing cricket the other day. The video was taken when he practised cricket for his reel life role in the movie '83. Look at Chirag practising cricket here:

On the professional front, Chirag will next feature in Kabir Khan directed '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Chirag will be seen essaying the role of his father Sandeep in the movie, while Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev. The plot of the movie revolves around the incredible victory of the Indian cricket team during World Cup 1983. Although the film was scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date was postponed by the makers. The movie is now scheduled to be released during Christmas 2020. Take a look at 83’s trailer here:

