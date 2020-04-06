The Debate
Vir Das Slams Trolls Who Accuse Him Of Accepting Payment For Praising CM Uddhav Thackeray

Bollywood News

Vir Das in a recent tweet slammed trolls who accused him of accepting payment for praising the hard work of CM Uddhav Thackeray. Read to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vir Das

Vir Das, who is a renowned comedian and actor, recently hit back at a troll on Twitter. The comedian-actor tweeted a heartfelt tweet praising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for his government's good work amid the Coronavirus crisis. However, Vir Das was trolled for his support; the trolls asked him how much he was paid to put out that tweet.

In a tweet made to the Maharashtra CM Uadhav Thackeray, Vir Das appreciated the efforts of their administration. He called their action to be decisive, clear, communitive and detailed. Vir Das also added how Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his government have made the citizens feel at ease with their good work.

Vir Das hits back at trolls

Vir Das is known to be a very outspoken and spontaneous comedian. Fans often witness him being critical which usually lands the Go Goa Gone actor in trouble. Recently, however, Vir Das hit back at the trolls.

This tweet, however, was subjected to trolling. One such tweet came from an account on Twitter who asked Vir Das how much the Maharashtra CM paid him to tweet an appreciation. Vir Das confidently and calmly replied that payments are not provided for appreciation and rather are given to those who inflict hate and criticism. Vir Das also suggested that the troll check his timeline to back the claim he just made. In a jovial way, Vir Das also suggested that the troll is free to call them if he needs a job. Vir Das, in conclusion, wished the troll best of luck and asked him to go and get the job that he just suggested.

 

 

 

