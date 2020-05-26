Viral: Brothers Get Themselves Bit By Venomous Black Widow Spider To Acquire 'Superpowers'

Three brothers settled in Chayanta, Bolivia, recently made a black widow spider bite them in hopes of acquiring Spider-Man powers. The three brothers, between the age of eight and twelve, poked the spider with a stick to make it attack them. The children were rushed to the hospital, where they were given a serum for the bite.

The brothers recently made a venomous black widow spider bite them so that they could the superpowers of the Marvel character, Spider-Man. The boys were reportedly watching over their sheep while their mother was away, collecting wood. They saw the spider and the idea occurred to them, following which they poked the spider with a stick which made it attack them. The boys soon started experiencing venomous bite symptoms like muscle pain, sweating, fever, and generalized trembling. The three boys were quickly rushed to the hospital after their mother found them crying at home when she returned.

The boys were first taken to Chayanta health centre, where they were given a few medicines. However, their condition continued to deteriorate due to which they were reportedly transferred to another hospital in Llallagua. Their condition only stabilized after they were shifted to the Children’s hospital in La Paz. Here, the boys were given a serum, which helped them with their situation. The boys were then discharged five days later.

The black widow spider only retaliates when provoked. However, when it bites, the condition must be quickly looked into. It has been named black widow because it kills its partner after mating. According to a leading daily, in a recent press conference related to Coronavirus, the head of Epidemiology, Virgilio Pietro, spoke about the case and disclosed the details related to it. He also asked the parents to take immense care as children tend to believe whatever they see on the screen. He also added that children are the hope of life and hence they must be nurtured rightfully. Such incidents can come out to be fatal just due to lack of knowledge.

