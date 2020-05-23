Viral Video: 'Young Coronavirus In India' Video Will Remind You Of 'Taare Zameen Par'

While we all are in locked up at home due to coronavirus, many creative minds are making many different videos with regards to COVID-19. In the last two months, many videos have gone viral for the unique content that creators are presenting. One such video from the perspective of Coronavirus has also gone viral. In the video, we can see one young coronavirus doing his job. This video has been getting a lot of attraction. Take a look at the video to know more.

Coronavirus explained video becomes a viral video

One user by the name Manash Kuntal Deka shared a video which is made by Partha Mahanta on his Facebook feed. He posted the video on May 23, 2020, and the video has gained massive popularity. In the video, a young coronavirus is seen scared of India as he gets nightmares as he sees Indians in his dreams. This starts the montage of different steps taken by PM Modi to take motivate the public who are sitting at home due to the lockdown. The young coronavirus is seen going to its parents and saying that it does not want to go to India. But its parents force it to go, and then it enters India.

In India, it is seen scared by the people protesting against it. The young coronavirus remembers its mothers teaching that fire is not helpful to kill it but sanitizer is. This leads to a Taare Zameen Par moment of the young coronavirus as it gets ready to attack India. The song Jame Raho is seen in the video.

We then see a montage of news that makes young coronavirus' parents happy. The young coronavirus is seen looking for its next prey but cannot due to the proactive measures taken by the Government of India. The Taare Zameen Par title song plays in the background showing how Indians are at home and safe from the virus. Finally, an Indian prayer asking coronavirus to go away plays showing the current situation of the virus. Take a look at the video here.



