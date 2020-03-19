Viral Video Of Kartik Aaryan's Super Cute Fan Will Melt Your Heart | Watch

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011 and since then he has come a long way. The star has a humungous fan following in the country and on social media. A video revealing his cutest fan has taken social media by storm.

In the video that is doing rounds on social media, fans can see a cute little girl watching Kartik Aaryan’s Akhiyon Se Goli Maare song on a mobile phone. A lady who appears to be the girl’s mother, asks the girl who is the guy on the video. The little girl is seen replying ‘Kartik’. Then the lady in the video asks her if she likes him. The little girl replies with a 'yes'.

The cute video has gone viral on social media and is liked by many. Fans have filled the comment section of the adorable video with adorable messages for the little girl. Have a look at the video here:

What is next in store for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan was last seen on the silver screen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2. The actor has some interesting projects lined up for him in his kitty. Kartik Aaryan will next feature in Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror-comedy is jointly bankrolled by Cine1 Studious, Web3Point Studios and T-Series. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the movie will star Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The movie is a mystical sequel of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in significant roles.

Along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will also feature in Collin D’Cunha directed Dostana 2. The romantic comedy will be produced under the banners of Dharma Productions. Along with Kartik Aaryan, Dostana 2 will also star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

