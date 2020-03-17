The Debate
Viral Video Of A Sock Puppet Gobbling Cars Amuses Self-quarantined Netizens, Watch

What’s Viral

Viral video of a sock puppet gobbling cars has set Twitter on fire. Twitterati is loving the video and has gotten self-quarantined netizens addicted, watch.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
viral video

Sock Puppets are known to fascinate kids with their quirky stints. Kids love watching sock puppet shows as they turn out to be very fascinating. But seems like it’s not just kids who are fascinated by sock puppets, even elders love it. And watching this video that has gone viral will blow your mind.

A Twitter user recently posted a video on his Twitter handle sending people into a tizzy as she shows how a sock puppet is gobbling the cars passing by. And after each car that the puppet sock eats, there is a melodious tune just like how the game Mario had. Check out the video below.

The man who posted the video captioned it as “quarantine day 6”. As one may say staying indoors has its own perks. The video went on to receive 1.9 million likes and 532k retweets. And it also seems like the man has bought a smile on people’s faces as seen in his comments.

Coronavirus update

As per reports, there are currently there are 182,762 cases that have been tested positive all around the world. The health departments are reportedly working on the issue. The World Health Organization shared pictures and videos on how to prevent coronavirus. Some of the measures include washing hands regularly, sanitizing your hands. Below is the post by WHO to prevent coronavirus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) on

First Published:
