Viral Video Of A Sock Puppet Gobbling Cars Amuses Self-quarantined Netizens, Watch

Sock Puppets are known to fascinate kids with their quirky stints. Kids love watching sock puppet shows as they turn out to be very fascinating. But seems like it’s not just kids who are fascinated by sock puppets, even elders love it. And watching this video that has gone viral will blow your mind.

A Twitter user recently posted a video on his Twitter handle sending people into a tizzy as she shows how a sock puppet is gobbling the cars passing by. And after each car that the puppet sock eats, there is a melodious tune just like how the game Mario had. Check out the video below.

The man who posted the video captioned it as “quarantine day 6”. As one may say staying indoors has its own perks. The video went on to receive 1.9 million likes and 532k retweets. And it also seems like the man has bought a smile on people’s faces as seen in his comments.

with all that is going on in the world, this made me laugh and put a smile on my face. Thank you 😂😊 — Leslie Bryant (@Indygirlmomma) March 16, 2020

Also read |Viral Videos: From Ok Boomer Girl To A Mutant Pig; Here Are Trending Videos From This Week

I can't stop watching this! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Pie oh Pah 🌊💙🇺🇸🥓 (@pah_pie) March 16, 2020

Me too. It’s the funniest thing I’ve seen since I started quarantine — Andrena McBain (@AndrenaMcBain) March 16, 2020

Also read | Viral Video Of Greek Woman Dancing To Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' Sets Twitter On Fire

Thank you, this made me giggle. pic.twitter.com/JwWiDYW2p5 — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) March 16, 2020

Also read | Viral Videos Of Cats Playing Tic Tac Toe Surface As People Self-quarantine | WATCH

Everybody after watching this post : pic.twitter.com/GoQPfGFWOH — 𝕻𝖚𝖓33𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖋𝖎3𝖉 🧠 (@Pun33thifi3d) March 16, 2020

Also read | Alia Bhatt's Adorable Childhood Photos And Videos Are Going Viral Online; See Here

Coronavirus update

As per reports, there are currently there are 182,762 cases that have been tested positive all around the world. The health departments are reportedly working on the issue. The World Health Organization shared pictures and videos on how to prevent coronavirus. Some of the measures include washing hands regularly, sanitizing your hands. Below is the post by WHO to prevent coronavirus.

Also read | Neha Kakkar 'slapped' TikTok Star Riyaz Ali In A Viral Video? Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.