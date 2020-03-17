Viral Videos Of Cats Playing Tic Tac Toe Surface As People Self-quarantine | WATCH

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic by the WHO, and many countries and local governments have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. This has led to lot of people being self quarantined and spending time with their family and pets. One such pet owner thought of playing tic-tac-toe with his cat. The owner shared a video of the cat and him playing tic-tac-toe. The video is going viral and people are liking it. Take a look at the funny video of the cat playing tic-tac-toe here.

Viral videos of cats and their owners who are in self-quarantine:

The TikTok video of a cat playing tic-tac-toe is going viral. In this video, a cat is seen playing tic-tac-toe with its owner. The video starts with the owner marking the tic-tac-toe lines. After this, he draws an X on one side of the lines laid. The cat is then seen pointing at an empty block opposite its owners'.

After this, the owner marks the O for the cat and marks the block adjacent to his X. After this, the cat points to the other corner of the lines to mark her O. The owner marks his third X in sync with the other two Xs to complete the game. The owner then teases the cat with his middle finger and the cat pounces on the owner. After this video went viral, everyone is starting to make videos like this. And here is another video that makes fun of the first video.

“how’s self quarantine going?”



Where do I get a refund for a broken cat? pic.twitter.com/LOTAKPHgbn — sab ★~(◡‿◡✿) (@ainaasabreena) March 16, 2020

