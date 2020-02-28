TikTok Star Jason Clark Talks About His Near-death Experience While Making A Viral Video

Since the past few days, a video has been making the rounds on TikTok where a man was seen going under a frozen lake, swimming and returning to the surface through the hole through which he jumped in the first place. The man in the video, Jason Clark, is a TikTok sensation who recently spoke about his video and how he had a near-death experience. He followed the dust to make it to the surface.

Jason Clark talks about his near-death experience

Jason Clark recently posted a video about his experience while he was making a TikTok video. He made a video where he went beneath a layer of ice that had developed on a lake, swam through it, and then somehow returned to the surface after a lot of struggle. He put up the video on his official Instagram handle and also captioned it with a paragraph expressing how he felt about the whole experience which, according to him, was a near-death affair.

He wrote that he had not thought that his eyeballs would freeze so quickly. He also pointed out that the surface of the ice did not look any different from the hole that was made in it. He just said that he followed the dust to reach the surface. He also wrote that he thought he would not make it and it took a moment to gain back his vision after he came up. Have a look at the video here.

Jason lost track

In another TikTok video, Jason Clark also spoke how he almost died in there. He said that he panicked underwater after he could not find the hole. Have a look at the video here:

Image Courtesy: Jason Clark Instagram

